Former MultiCare CMIO joins AI startup Ambience

Michael Han, MD, has been named chief medical officer of AI startup Ambience Healthcare.

Dr. Han most recently served as vice president and chief medical information officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. He previously worked in informatics leadership at Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Pacific Medical Centers.

He will lead Ambience’s clinical strategy as the company expands “beyond ambient documentation into a broader system of intelligence designed to help health systems apply AI to rethink clinical workflow, revenue integrity, and operational performance at scale,” according to an April 23 news release.

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