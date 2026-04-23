Atropos Health launches medical evidence library

Atropos Health, a healthcare data company, has launched a medical evidence platform to support clinical decision-making and large language model training.

The platform currently hosts more than 33 million evidence-based findings and is expected to grow to more than 2 billion by the end of 2026, according to an April 21 news release. It will generate artifacts using standardized workflows and integrate into clinical systems to provide answers to medical questions at the point of care, according to the release.

The company said the platform is being adopted by partners including Meta, Microsoft and Arcadia, as well as several clinical workflow companies, reaching hundreds of thousands of physicians and thousands of health systems.

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