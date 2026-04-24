6 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems have been saving millions of dollars and hundreds of hours through partnerships with Big Tech companies.

Here are six collaborations Becker’s reported on in the past month:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital has forged unique collaborations with tech companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Uber, Instacart, Microsoft and OpenAI, Becker’s reported April 21.

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has improved workforce experience via a strategic partnership with Microsoft to leverage AI tools and Microsoft Azure to host clinical and operational applications, driving millions in savings, Becker’s reported April 21.

3. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network is saving nearly 200 hours a month and automatically resolving thousands of false cyber threats with a Microsoft security tool, the tech giant said April 16.

4. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare said April 15 it has launched a clinical study to evaluate the use of the Apple Vision Pro for cataract surgery.

5. The leadership of Tom Barnett, chief information and digital officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, resulted in the health system’s Epic migration to Amazon Web Services, Becker’s reported March 31.

6. Deepesh Chandra, chief digital and information Officer at New York City-based Montefiore Health System, has advanced a strategic partnership with Amazon One Medical to expand coordinated primary and specialty care access across the city, Becker’s reported March 31.

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