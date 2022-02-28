Humana, Anthem CIOs weigh in on shift in their roles

CIOs from health insurers Humana and Anthem weighed in on the complexity of their roles and how they went from making enterprise technology decisions to becoming business advisers, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 24.

CIOs continue to oversee data governance, compliance and other higher-level IT functions, but their roles are becoming more complex as they are now tasked with identifying business opportunities and making recommendations, according to the report.

Anil Bhatt, global CIO at Anthem said the job of the IT department is to set and drive the company’s overall enterprise-tech strategy. But now his role has expanded as the company looks to him to drive its overall strategic goals.

Sam Deshpande, CIO at health insurance provider Humana, told the Journal that dedicated technology teams are now becoming integrated with the company's broader business strategy as technology becomes a driving force for a businesses survival, not just in the IT sector, but outside of it as well.