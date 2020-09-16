How the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted patients' support for health data sharing: Pew survey

Nearly half (46 percent) of U.S. adults are more likely to support allowing different providers to share their health records data between their EHR systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Sept. 16 Pew Charitable Trusts report.

The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned a survey of 1,213 individuals ages 18 and older between June 1 and July 3. The survey was conducted using independent research institution NORC at the University of Chicago's Amerispeak panel, which is a national representative of the U.S. household population.

Here's what survey participants said when asked how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their likelihood to support efforts to improve data sharing.

Provider sharing of health data:

  • More likely to support: 46 percent
  • Less likely to support: 11 percent
  • Doesn't make a difference: 42 percent
  • Refused to or skipped answer: 1 percent

Patients downloading data to apps:

  • More likely to support: 39 percent
  • Less likely to support: 11 percent
  • Does not make a different: 48 percent
  • Refused to or skipped answer: 2 percent

Government standards to improve patient matching:

  • More likely to support: 35 percent
  • Less likely to support: 22 percent
  • Does not make a difference: 42 percent
  • Refused to or skipped answer: 1 percent

