How Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is optimizing patient transfer operations

Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is partnering with cloud-based provider PerfectServe to optimize its patient transfer operations.

Methodist is using PerfectServe's cloud-based call center tool to create one system in which physicians can see call queues, collect patients' demographic information prior to transfer, and connect outside hospital nurses to bedside nurses, according to an April 25 press release from PerfectServe.

The aim of the partnership is to decrease wait times for patient bed availability and to make improvements to patient discharge time.