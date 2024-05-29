How Henry Ford Health plans to diversify its IT talent

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is working with a company called The Precisionists to give "neurodiverse" individuals an opportunity to work in information technology, the Delaware Business Times reported May 28.

Henry Ford Health and The Precisionists launched a pilot program that consists of four consultants from The Precisionists who will provide identity access management services for the health system's information, privacy and security office.

According to the release, "neurodiverse" individuals include those living with disabilities ranging from Down syndrome to Tourette syndrome, attention deficit disorder to the autism spectrum, as well as other disabilities.

The partnership was first announced in April.