Healthcare to increase tech spending for cybersecurity, marketing and AI

More than 80 percent of companies expect to increase or maintain technology spending in the next 12 months, with healthcare, life sciences and financial companies planning the largest increases, according to research Bloomberg released April 8.
Bloomberg's analysis arm surveyed 3,038 executives across various industries to learn more about their plans for technology spending over the next 12 months. Here are three insights from the survey:
- Among the 61 percent of respondents who said they expect to increase technology spending, 72 percent said they will likely increase their budgets by 9 percent or more this year.
- When asked which area of technology expertise was most in demand at their company, respondents' top answer was cybersecurity. Fifty-three percent of respondents said cyberthreats are higher than a year ago.
- When asked which technologies will be at least somewhat important to their business in the next three to five years, 87 percent of respondents said cybersecurity, 86 percent said marketing technologies, 84 percent said artificial intelligence, 80 percent said Web3, 78 percent said cryptocurrencies and 73 percent said the metaverse.