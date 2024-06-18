Healthcare leaders lean on tech to curb staff shortages: 10 things to know

To alleviate the pressures of staffing shortages, healthcare leaders are investing in automation and artificial intelligence to relieve the burden on their respective staffs, a June 18 survey from technology company Royal Philips found.

Royal Philips' Future Health Index report surveyed more than 3,000 healthcare leaders regarding staffing and access challenges in the U.S. healthcare system and the strategies being employed to address these issues, according to a June 18 news release.

10 things to know: