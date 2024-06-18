Healthcare leaders lean on tech to curb staff shortages: 10 things to know

To alleviate the pressures of staffing shortages, healthcare leaders are investing in automation and artificial intelligence to relieve the burden on their respective staffs, a June 18 survey from technology company Royal Philips found.
Royal Philips' Future Health Index report surveyed more than 3,000 healthcare leaders regarding staffing and access challenges in the U.S. healthcare system and the strategies being employed to address these issues, according to a June 18 news release.
10 things to know:
- Ninety-two percent of leaders reported deterioration in staff's well-being, morale and mental health.
- Eighty-one percent reported delays in care due to staff shortages.
- Eighty-eight percent said technology to automate repetitive tasks is critical for addressing staff shortages.
- Forty-four percent said they plan to implement automation for workflow prioritization within three years.
- Eighty-two percent said virtual care is easing staff shortages at their organizations.
- Forty percent said virtual care enables them to expand special services to underserved communities.
- Forty-five percent reported using remote patient monitoring for chronic disease management.
- Ninety-six percent said data-driven insights could help reduce disparities in health outcomes.
- The survey found that the top areas where AI has been implemented for clinical decision support are radiology (27%), in-patient monitoring (23%), preventive care (16%) and remote patient monitoring (16%).
- Seventy-nine percent of leaders said they are concerned about the possibility of data bias in AI widening disparities in health outcomes.