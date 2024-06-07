Health systems ignite IT change management

Digital transformation is rapidly changing healthcare organizations and while technology spend is important, IT leaders at some of the top systems in the nation are focused more on another investment.

People.

Tom Consalvo, vice president and site CIO at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, told Becker's one significant change he made in the last two years that yielded great results was investing in his leadership team.

"I have focused a significant effort to not only get to know them better personally but also professionally," Mr. Consalvo said. "What drives and motivates them? What are their aspirations for this job? Where do they see themselves years from now? I also focus on their titles and compensation to find some were actually not in the right titles or being paid what they should."

Mr. Consalvo said the investment in leadership had a "tenfold" return for the organization and his position as CIO. His team trusts him and knows he believes in them.

"This will come back to save significant dollars in simple employee retention," he said. "It has strengthened my working relationship with them as well as theirs with the company."

Ashis Barad, MD, chief digital information officer for Pennsylvania-based Allegheny Health Network, had a similar outlook on the most impactful changes from the last few years.

"It's been more about reimagining the processes and culture than any piece of technology," Dr. Barad said. "I have worked with my team to spearhead a strategic emphasis on change management, innovative thinking and the implementation of cutting-edge tools such as ambient listening and virtual nursing programs. With a strong commitment to involving clinicians extensively in the decision-making process and workflow design, we have fostered a culture of collaboration and empowerment within our healthcare ecosystem."

Crystal Broj, chief digital transformation officer at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, said focusing on her team has been essential. She has intentionally built a team of individuals passionate about healthcare and digital transformation, focusing on strong project management and personal communication skills.

"We added a dedicated change manager and a business analyst to the team," said Ms. Broj. "This strategic enhancement not only streamlined our project workflows but also ensured smoother transitions and better alignment with our business objectives, ultimately driving more successful outcomes."