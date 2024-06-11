Health system CEOs seek outside IT talent

Health system CEOs are focused on becoming more innovative and embracing the right technology to drive digital transformation forward. But it's not all about the technology; it also requires a new type of talent.

Omar Lateef, president and CEO of Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, said during a recent episode of the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" that health systems need to inject different perspectives into their organizations for accelerated change.

"We haven't embraced technology, and I think of lot of new jobs that we hire, a lot of the new roles that we're going to create are going to bring in the outside world of technology and evolution to start to change the model of healthcare as we stabilize and get more resources into the organization," said Dr. Lateef. "We have to evolve to emulate other businesses."

It should be easier for patients to self-schedule appointments, view their health information and pay their bills, he said. While technology to streamline these functions has existed for years, most health systems haven't incorporated it and patients haven't adopted it. But there is a clear desire to simplify the complex healthcare system and allow patients more control over their healthcare journey.

Recently, Dr. Lateef had to catch a flight with an airline he didn't normally use. He downloaded the app and could view the ticket, see wait times at the airport and how long it would take to get a rideshare. After landing, he could easily change his ticket without talking to an airline attendant and update his plans seamlessly.

"On the flip side, last time I went to a doctor's appointment, I had to give my date of birth three times," he said. "When you think about who we are going to hire for the future, we have to hire that group of people that knows how to bring technology from other fields into healthcare so we can make it as simple as it is to go out on the town."