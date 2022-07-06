Graphite Health hires Baylor Scott & White Health's chief legal officer

Graphite Health, a digital marketplace designed to allow health systems to adopt tools easily and efficiently, named Jennifer Brown as chief administrative officer and general counsel.

In her new role, Ms. Brown will oversee compliance, risk management and administrative efforts, a spokesperson shared with Becker's.

Most recently, Ms. Brown served as chief legal officer of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, where she oversaw the legal and risk department as well as the health system's compliance function.