Google's Verily launches COVID-19 antibody research project: 5 things to know

Google sister company Verily launched the Baseline COVID-19 Research Project, which aims to study disease testing methods and antibodies as well as how the virus affects mental health.

Five things to know:

1. The project's first initiative is an antibody research study that will be offered to individuals who have had a nasal swab test through Verily's Baseline COVID-19 testing program.

2. With the antibody study, Verily will use serology testing to analyze national infection rates and determine whether antibodies grant protection against the novel coronavirus.

3. Verily is also offering research initiatives focused on improving the outcomes of those affected by COVID-19, such as surveys on mental health and lifestyle.

4. The COVID-19 Research Project is open to anyone who wants to participate, whether they have personally experienced COVID-19 or not. Project Baseline offers the research activities through an online member portal.

5. Since launching COVID-19 testing in California in March, Verily has expanded the program nationwide at 25 Rite Aid locations.

