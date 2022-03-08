Google's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of March 8:

  1. Healthcare industry strategy lead: will act as the go-to expert on the healthcare and life sciences industries.

  2. Health information privacy lead: will lead development of health software products, investigate privacy events, perform contract reviews and manage key health privacy initiatives.

  3. Women's health clinical specialist: will use knowledge of obstetrics and gynecological health issues to provide guidance on health products.

  4. Senior communications manager, Google Health: will oversee internal and external communications for Google Health.

  5. Bioelectrical research scientist, Fitbit: will improve Google's portfolio of electrode-based sensors and provide expertise in sensing human physiological metrics using biopotentials and bioimpedances.

  6. Health economist: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google's healthcare strategy.

  7. Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.

  8. Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.

  9. Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.

  10. User experience researcher, Fitbit: will help create new Fitbit sensing capabilities and regulated features designed to help close health gaps.

