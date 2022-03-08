Google's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of March 8:
- Healthcare industry strategy lead: will act as the go-to expert on the healthcare and life sciences industries.
- Health information privacy lead: will lead development of health software products, investigate privacy events, perform contract reviews and manage key health privacy initiatives.
- Women's health clinical specialist: will use knowledge of obstetrics and gynecological health issues to provide guidance on health products.
- Senior communications manager, Google Health: will oversee internal and external communications for Google Health.
- Bioelectrical research scientist, Fitbit: will improve Google's portfolio of electrode-based sensors and provide expertise in sensing human physiological metrics using biopotentials and bioimpedances.
- Health economist: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google's healthcare strategy.
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.
- Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- User experience researcher, Fitbit: will help create new Fitbit sensing capabilities and regulated features designed to help close health gaps.