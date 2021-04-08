Google's 10 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Ten positions the company recently posted:
- Health information privacy and data protection manager: will provide data privacy expertise during all stages of product delivery.
- Medical device project manager, Google device and services: will manage the processes for post-market customer care and medical device complaint handling.
- Program manager, Google Health: will develop and manage strategic programs by exercising healthcare and business understanding.
- Senior product manager of clinician tools, Google Health: will work with different departments to develop new technologies to help clinicians succeed.
- Content marketing manager, Fitbit: will create and monitor the performance of engaging content across all formats and channels to help prospects, customers, partners and users gain awareness about Fitbit's value.
- Business analyst, Fitbit: will partner with stakeholders to realize Fitbit's vision and direction by defining business processes that meet and exceed goals and key performance indicators.
- Software engineer, Fitbit: will lead designs for major mobile components and features while ensuring a high level of quality.
- Technical program manager, Fitbit: will partner with stakeholders to set Fitbit's vision and direction by outlining goals, evaluating projects and defining program controls, governance and standards.
- Senior sensors engineer, Fitbit: will develop strategies for sensors, oversee or conduct test execution, analyze results and present sensor readiness status, risks and mitigations to program decision makers.
- Android engineer, Fitbit: will deliver features to improve users' experiences, including features for notifications, connected GPS and firmware updates.
