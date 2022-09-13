Google Cloud partners with Lifepoint Health on healthcare data

Healthcare delivery network Lifepoint Health will implement Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine with the aim of transforming its healthcare delivery.

Lifepoint Health will use Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine to create new digital solutions and care models, interoperate with innovative third party solutions, and ensure care is consistent across its acute care facilities, rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and its additional sites of care, according to a Sept. 13 press release.

Through the partnership, LifePoint and Google Cloud will seek to address challenges such as siloed healthcare data, limited data interoperability for both in-person and virtual settings and access to high-quality healthcare, particularly for those who live outside of large urban areas.

LifePoint's implementation of Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine will also enable data interoperability across LifePoint Health's disparate EHR systems, aiming to give providers and clinical teams a more complete view of their patients' health.