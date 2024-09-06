Gen AI 'mission creep' hazardous for health systems

Generative artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming healthcare. Many new technologies have shown positive results to support clinical and administrative staff, and improve the patient experience.

But AI can be as damaging as helpful if the health system has the wrong strategy for selecting and implementing it.

"Gen AI 'mission-creep' is the biggest health IT and RCM threat I see right now," said Mark Townsend, MD, chief clinical innovation officer at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Don't get me wrong, I believe in the potential of generative AI to help us work smarter and not harder. We are working hard to create new technology using generative AI, we are selectively investing in Gen AI and Gen AI is not a panacea for patient care or for operational performance."

Health system executives are showered with new products and potential with AI-driven products, and engaging in partnerships testing the limits of gen AI today. But with the rapid pace of AI evolution and acceptance into the healthcare space, there is a real risk in over-reliance on unproven or under-proven technology.

"The mission-creep of gen AI is to oversell its potential and under-deliver on its performance, which absolutely requires a human being in the loop to validate every output," said Dr. Townsend. "Said differently, challenging ourselves to truly quantify the value of gen AI tools is a tall order at this point."

Yasir Tarabichi, MD, director of clinical research informatics at MetroHealth in Cleveland, expressed a similar concern.

"The biggest threat in health IT is the unchecked adoption of point AI and digital technology solutions, leading to significant sunk costs in systems that don't deliver value," Dr. Tarabichi told Becker's. "In the face of rising healthcare costs and reduced reimbursement, these inefficiencies compound financial pressures, diverting resources away from patient care."

He recommends focusing on robust governance, data standards and interoperability to avoid unfruitful AI investments. New digital tools and AI-driven applications should improve efficiency and care quality at scale, he said.

The ineffective communication between healthcare leaders and clinicians about how well AI-driven tools are implemented could damage the organization. Patti Cuartas, executive director and associate chief medical informatics officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City said a solid plan to incorporate AI tools, gather feedback and make adjustments is crucial to success.

"As we know, AI is not new to technology, and like other technology, it is advancing and becoming more accessible – however, if governance and implementation of AI is messaged poorly, it can be one of the biggest threats where we could lose staff and patients alike before we can make the proper use of AI a reality," said Ms. Cuartas.

Houston Methodist has built a culture of innovation throughout the years and a strong innovation department with a unique structure to ensure collaboration between departments. Roberta Schwartz, PhD, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist, said the adoption of generative AI has advanced so quickly in healthcare that it's hard to keep up on the technology and people side.

"In an era where we are trying to reduce the cost of care, it remains a challenge to embrace change," she said. "If 'culture eats strategy for lunch,' then it stands to reason that IT strategy and technology advancements will be thwarted if the culture is not excited about the advances we are making and willing to navigate a new path forward."

