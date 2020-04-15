GE Healthcare unveils system to give hospitals broad view of ventilated patients

GE Healthcare has launched new software designed to give hospitals a broad view of ventilated patients and identify patients at risk of deterioration.

The Mural Virtual Care Solution gives a comprehensive view of patients' data across the hospital network. The software combines real-time data from ventilators, patient monitoring systems, EMRs, labs and other systems into a single location, allowing a single clinician to monitor several patients at once.

Additionally, health systems can activate care protocols related to treating COVID-19 patients in the system. GE Healthcare designed the system to identify patients who may need intervention, including ventilation and lung injury management.

The system is supported by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

"As both large and small hospitals treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients, the strain on healthcare providers and systems will be unprecedented," said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy. "Not only is GE Healthcare providing critically important medical devices to address this global challenge, but we are also rapidly scaling technologies to aid clinicians in delivering safe, effective and efficient care. We are excited to have a partner like Microsoft to help us arm clinicians with the software tools they need."

More articles on health IT:

New Jersey health department, University Hospital tap Epic for EHR at state field hospital

Viewpoint: We need more data to determine who has developed COVID-19 immunity

Microsoft gives hospitals free access to cyberattack notification service amid attacks: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.