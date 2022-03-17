GE Healthcare partnership allows ECG data gathered at home to be viewed in EHRs

GE Healthcare partnered with AliveCor to integrate real-time data from personal electrocardiogram devices directly into hospital workflows.

Data from AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L ECG, a portable ECG device that can detect AFib and other heart rhythm conditions, is viewable on a smart phone and sent to GE Healthcare's MUSE cardiac management system, which allows physicians to view and evaluate the results in an EHR, according to a March 16 press release.

To enroll, physicians can prescribe patients with certain cardiac diagnoses, to KardiaMobile 6L. This will link patients to a clinical desktop where they can access KardiaMobile 6L to record ECG that will be automatically transferred from AliveCor's cloud server directly into MUSE.

The aim of the partnership is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the number of cardiac-related hospitalizations.