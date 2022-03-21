Former UnitedHealthcare CIO to accelerate IT efforts at genome-sequencing company

Carissa Rollins, former CIO of UnitedHealthcare, joined genome-sequencing company Illumina to accelerate its technology strategy, The Wall Street Journal reported March 21.

Ms. Rollins stepped into her role March 14 as the company's first CIO. She plans to ramp up the company's IT infrastructure as it sees an increasing demand for analytics and reporting associated with genomics applications.

Illumina provides genome-sequencing hardware and software to commercial, private and public health laboratories, academic centers, health systems and hospitals, and plans to use IT to accelerate its mission of personalized medicine.

"To effectively serve a market that's expanding quickly, we need an IT environment that is agile and flexible and can react quickly to customer needs," said Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina.

According to Mr. deSouza, Ms. Rollins was chosen because of her extensive background in healthcare as she oversaw the technology strategy, roadmap and investments across business portfolios including commercial, Medicare and retirement, and government programs at UnitedHealthcare.