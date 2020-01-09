Former Tesla CFO among the last new hires at Alphabet's Verily

Deepak Ahuja, who previously served as CFO of Tesla, is the newest executive to join Verily, Alphabet's healthcare and life sciences division, according to a Jan. 9 CNBC report.

Mr. Ahuja will serve as Verily's new CFO. The Google sister company's current CFO, Duncan Welstead, will remain on Verily's leadership team to oversee financial operations, CNBC reports.

In addition to Mr. Ahuja, Alphabet also recently hired Scott Burke, former CTO at DNA consumer company Helix, as head of software and former ONC head Vindell Washington, MD, as chief clinical officer of the company's health platforms team.

Both Mr. Ahuja and Mr. Burke said they chose to join Verily because of the company's position to grow in healthcare, according to CNBC. "Healthcare is in a state of crisis," Mr. Ahuja said. "Verily has a combination of solutions, which I see as redefining how we approach the sector by lowering costs and improving care. That’s near and dear to my heart."

Since becoming an independent subsidiary of Alphabet in 2015, Verily has raised more than $1.8 billion in financing, according to the report. Recently, the company has partnered with various healthcare companies, investing in new technology from Dexcom, ResMed and Novartis, among others.

In addition to its technology-based partnerships, a large part of Verily's business consists of working with hospitals and health systems to help support the adoption of value-based care models, according to the report.

