How tech will transform the healthcare workplace by 2050: 3 predictions

By 2050, healthcare will be immersed with technology as a way to break down barriers between different aspects of care, according to Esther Choo, an emergency medicine physician at Oregon Health & Science University.

The Wall Street Journal recently asked several experts how their respective workplaces will change by 2050. In healthcare, technology will serve as the biggest driver of change, according to Dr. Choo.

Three predictions of the future of the healthcare workplace, according to Dr. Choo:

1. By 2050, there will be a lot more options to practice telemedicine. Virtual care technology will be used to communicate with patients, monitor patients and connect them to care.

2. With the widespread adoption of telemedicine, patients will physically visit a healthcare facility only when necessary.

3. There will be more integration of electronic and telemedicine platforms; systems for EHRs, ultrasounds and clinical decision-making will be interoperable.

More articles on health IT:

Oregon healthcare provider warns 25,000 patients of malware attack

Mayo Clinic embarks on project to create genomic database

Employee benefit tech startup Accolade hires banks for potential IPO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.