Brian White, former president of Bon Secours Mercy Health's eastern region, joined procurement services and technology company LogicSource as a managing partner.

In this role, Mr. White will oversee the company's healthcare division, according to an Aug. 23 press release.

Prior to joining LogicSource, Brian served as Atlantic Group president of Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Mercy Health from 2019 to 2021. He also held a leadership role at Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.