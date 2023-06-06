Former Dell Medical CIO to lead digital health for IT company

Andrea Daugherty, the former CIO of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, has been named head of digital health for IT company SHI International.

In her new role, Ms. Daugherty will help develop digital solutions for the $14 billion company's healthcare clients. Before joining Dell Medical in 2019, she worked in IT leadership for Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare and EHR vendor Cerner.

"Andrea's exceptional experience in IT and healthcare make her a perfect fit to help SHI's healthcare customers drive digital transformation throughout their organizations," said Denise Collison, senior vice president of the public sector for SHI, in a June 6 news release. "Andrea has consistently broken barriers in her career as the first African-American female in every IT leadership position she's earned, demonstrating not only her proficiency in healthcare technology but also the determination and commitment that SHI prides itself on."