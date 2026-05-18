Submissions due for 1st phase of HHS’ EHIgnite Challenge

Submissions are due May 20 for the first phase of HHS’ EHIgnite Challenge to transform raw EHR data into actionable intelligence for clinicians and patients.

ONC launched the competition in February and plans to award nine prizes of $10,000 each in the first phase. Finalists can then compete for prizes of $250,000, $100,000 and $50,000.

“This challenge seeks to incentivize the development of tools, platforms, and workflows that transform single patient EHI exports into usable, readable, and actionable information that supports clinical care, patient engagement, and informed decision-making,” ONC stated in a May 15 update.

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