Oracle Health rolls out medical device validation program

Oracle Health has launched a device validation program aimed at standardizing how medical devices connect to health systems and electronic health records.

The company introduced the Oracle Health Device Validation Program in the U.S. on Feb. 25. The initiative is designed to modernize device integration and create a consistent framework for validating connectivity, functionality and workflow alignment, according to a press release.

Health systems increasingly depend on a wide range of clinical devices from multiple vendors, which can make maintaining consistent connections difficult. Oracle Health said unreliable or inconsistent device data can interrupt clinical workflows, create operational inefficiencies and slow adoption of new care models.

The program establishes a structured approach to evaluating device connectivity, aligning nomenclature and streamlining workflow integration. Built on the company’s existing device integration framework, the initiative uses an EHR-agnostic architecture, enabling validated medical devices to connect to any electronic health record platform, according to the release.

Oracle Health said the program is intended to provide predictable, standardized integration so validated devices work as expected upon deployment. The company added that prevalidated connectivity and standardized workflows are designed to reduce the burden on IT teams, minimize integration delays and support secure, accurate data transmission in compliance with interoperability standards.