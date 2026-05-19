Epic helps improve financial outlook at Memorial Sloan Kettering

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said its positive financial results in the first quarter of 2026 were due in part to its new Epic EHR.

The organization said its $107 million surplus and operating margin of 9% were “supported by ongoing efficiencies in patient access and through the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system,” according to a May 15 news release.

Memorial Sloan Kettering’s operating expenses in 2025 included a one-time $85 million Epic implementation cost, contributing to a $48 million operating loss.

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