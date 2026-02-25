14 health systems extend EHR contracts with Altera Digital Health

By: Giles Bruce

Fourteen clients have renewed their contracts with Altera Digital Health for its Sunrise EHR.

The health systems that signed multiyear contracts for Sunrise include Phoenix Children’s, St. Mary’s, Ohio-based Grand Lake Health System and New Britain, Conn.-based Hospital for Special Care, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Altera, which was formerly Allscripts’ hospital business before IT company Harris Healthcare acquired it in 2022, said the EHR now includes a native AI scribe and documentation assistant, a mobile patient engagement platform with self-scheduling and online billing, and an intelligent faxing solution.

