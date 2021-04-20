Digital healthcare raised $13.1B in Q1: Here's how each sector fared

Companies focused on medical devices, telehealth, artificial intelligence and health IT raised a combined $13.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to a recent CB Insights report.

Below are quick notes on how each field fared in Q1:

Medical devices: The medical device field raised $4.6 billion through 359 deals in Q1. The field's biggest Q1 deals were among digital pathology and point-of-care testing companies.

Telehealth: Through 130 deals from 32 countries, the telehealth field raised $4.2 billion in Q1. Six telehealth companies gained $1 billion valuations: Hinge Health, DispatchHealth, K Health, Inovaccer, Modern Health and Evidation.

AI: The AI field raised $2.5 billion through 111 deals in Q1. The three largest deals were the $400 million raised by Insitro, $200 million raised by Cedar and $190 million raised by Valo.

Health IT: Through 52 deals, the health IT field raised $1.8 billion in Q1. Health data platforms completed some mega-rounds, such as Komodo Health and Clarify, which raised $220 million and $115 million, respectively.

More articles on health IT:

How Jefferson Health's social media chief is addressing vaccine hesitancy among Gen Z

Google launches AI call center in 28 languages to promote vaccine equity, help public health leaders

Meet the 13 health IT leaders in Biden's administration

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.