Clinicians want more influence in software decisions: 7 survey findings

Clinicians are calling for a bigger role in healthcare software decisions, an Oct. 8 survey from symplr found.

The findings are from the third annual "Compass Survey" conducted by symplr, a provider of healthcare operations software. It offers a look at technology usage and decision-making within top U.S. health systems. The survey, which gathered insights from more than 280 healthcare leaders across clinical, operational and IT sectors, highlights key challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Seven key findings from the survey: