Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital streamlines organ donor processes with new tech

Cleveland Clinic Florida's Indian River Hospital, based in Orlando, and OurLegacy, the federally-designated organ procurement organization for 10 counties across East Central Florida, are streamlining organ donor processes with a new automated donor referral system.

The system, provided by InVita Healthcare Technologies, allows for greater efficiency in the process of finding potential organ, tissue and eye donors, according to a June 22 news release from InVita Healthcare Technologies.

Florida's Indian River Hospital implemented the donation-transplant software after 18 Cleveland Clinic facilities in Ohio saw over 3,000 nursing hours conserved and a 42 percent increase in organ referrals, according to yearly data.