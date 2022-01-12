CIOs must collaborate with other leaders as data initiatives take off

Because data flows throughout an entire organization, data governance often requires CIOs to work in tandem with other leaders, according to a Jan. 12 Forbes report.

Nearly 92 percent of organizations say their investment in data and artificial initiatives is increasing, according to NewVantage Partners survey results released in January.

CIOs no longer manage all aspects of companies' data programs, as chief data officers and other executives often play a large part in managing "the business of data," according to the report.



As CIOs collaborate with other leaders to manage data, they should provide infrastructure, data stores and operational support for data-centric IT, according to a Jan. 7 CMSWire report. By focusing on the technical aspects and acting as "custodians of the data," CIOs allow other leaders to use data across the organization to improve business outcomes.