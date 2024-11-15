Cedars-Sinai COO reflects on healthcare tech failures

Allen Voskanian, MD, chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, shared his perspective on the future of healthcare technology after attending Becker's Healthcare CEO/CFO Roundtable.

Dr. Voskanian emphasized that the future of healthcare lies in solving "real" problems that benefit both patients and clinicians. He argued that successful innovations must integrate seamlessly into the healthcare ecosystem, reducing inefficiencies, administrative burdens, and access gaps. He also added that technologies that increase costs, create barriers, or fail to address critical pain points are unlikely to succeed.

"The real disruptors?," Dr. Voskanian wrote in a LinkedIn post. "They'll be the ones adding true value: empowering clinicians to do their best work and making life better for patients."

He challenged healthcare tech innovators to focus on meaningful solutions that foster collaboration rather than creating silos.

Reflecting on challenges such as clinician burnout, staffing shortages, and access issues, Dr. Voskanian called for sustainable, partnership-driven approaches to innovation.

"In healthcare, survival is about partnership, not isolation," he wrote.

He also urged companies to learn from the failure of Forward Health, a healthcare startup known for its AI-driven "doctor-in-a-box" service that shut down seven years after its launch on Nov. 12, to avoid repeating similar mistakes.