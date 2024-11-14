'Doctor-in-a-box' startup shutters

Healthcare startup Forward, known for its AI-driven "doctor-in-a-box" service, is shutting down, EndPointsNews reported Nov. 13.

Founded in 2017 by a former Google executive, Forward initially aimed to transform primary care. However, it later shifted to offering "CarePods" — self-service health stations where patients could perform tasks like taking their own blood samples, sequencing DNA, and testing for illnesses like COVID-19, all without interacting with a healthcare provider.

On Nov. 12, Forward announced on its website that it would be closing its locations, canceling appointments, and shutting down its mobile app effective immediately.

"We know this news is abrupt, so we are committed to helping you navigate your care transition in the days to come," the statement on Forward's website reads. "Starting today you will no longer have access to the Forward app, but our medical team is available at clinical@goforward.com to support your care until December 13, 2024."

The shutdown comes a year after Forward raised $100 million in a Series E funding round.