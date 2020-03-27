CDC, White House tap Apple to build COVID-19 screening tool

The White House and CDC teamed up with tech giant Apple to develop a new website and app that offers up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic and a screening tool for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a March 27 news release.

Apple created the software in partnership with the CDC, White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer various questions relating to risk factors, recent exposures and symptoms of the disease. The screening tool then provides CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to monitor symptoms, whether a test is recommended and when to contact a healthcare provider.

The COVID-19 app is available for download in Apple's App Store; the app and website do not require a sign-in or association with a user's Apple ID, according to the news release.

