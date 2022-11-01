Ballad Ventures selects Ballad Health's CIO, clinical officer as key advisers

Ballad Ventures, the venture capital arm of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health, has appointed Amit Vashist, MD, and Pam Austin as key advisers.

Dr. Vashist, who serves as the health system's chief clinical officer, will also serve as the senior clinical adviser facilitating a direct connection between Ballad Ventures and the clinical enterprise of Ballad Health, according to a Nov. 1 press release Ballad shared with Becker's.

Dr. Vashist will also work closely with Ballad Ventures to provide guidance and feedback.

Ms. Austin, who serves as the health system's CIO, will also serve as Ballad Ventures' senior information and technology adviser.

Her role will ensure Ballad Ventures has expertise and relationships within healthcare IT, as well as knowledge and experience with Ballad Health's EHR and health data exchange.