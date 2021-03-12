Attendees of COVID-19 superspreader conference in California offered fake infection treatments afterward, MIT Review reports

A California tech mogul hosted an exclusive indoor tech conference requiring no masks in January, then invited attendees infected with COVID-19 during the superspreader event to a webinar where a physician recommended fraudulent treatment, according to a March 11 article in MIT Technology Review.

At least 86 staff, speakers and attendees were present at the Abundance 360 Summit in Culver City, Calif., a four-day business conference costing some attendees $35,000 in fees, according to the report. Every attendee reportedly was tested daily at the program created and hosted by Peter Diamandis, co-founder of Singularity University and the XPrize Foundation.

After the event, at least 32 attendees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the report.

Four days later, attendees were invited to an informal webinar featuring San Francisco anesthesiologist Matt Cook, MD, who has a medical practice using alternative therapies, according to the report.

Dr. Cook recommended fraudulent treatments that claimed to treat and prevent COVID-19, according to MIT Technology Review, and attendees were sent treatment order forms.

Treatments included inhaling amniotic fluid and colloidal silver in a nebulizer, the article states. Seven of the recommended treatments are classified by the Food and Drug Administration as being "COVID-19 fraudulent."

