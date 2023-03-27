Athenahealth upgrades its marketplace

Athenahealth has upgraded its healthcare app marketplace with new features and capabilities that aim to help customers and partners find new tools that can improve clinical and operational performance.

The marketplace, dubbed Athenahealth Marketplace, now offers search functionality, a new partner program, a marketplace and diversity and inclusion program, resource hub, and better automation, according to a March 21 release from Athenahealth.

Athenahealth, which offers cloud-based services for electronic health records, launched Athenahealth Marketplace in 2013.