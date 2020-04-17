Apple Maps asks coronavirus testing sites to submit their locations

Apple Maps is developing a feature that will show users the nearest COVID-19 testing location, according to Business Insider.

This week, Apple has been asking healthcare providers, labs and other businesses administering COVID-19 tests to register their locations with Apple Maps. It's unclear when the feature will officially be rolled out.

Apple's form for registration has testing sites note if people need an appointment or physician referral to be tested. However, it's unclear if this information would be included in the Apple Maps interface, Business Insider reports.

