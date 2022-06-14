Apple, Google hire the most MBA grads from these schools

While MBA graduates often go on to work in finance or consulting, they are just as likely to join tech companies, an analysis by Fortune found.

Between 2018 and 2020, 426 MBA graduates landed jobs at Google, while 139 got hired by Apple, the magazine reported, using data from MBA consulting firm Menlo Coaching. Starting salaries were found to range from $141,000 to $200,000 a year.

These MBA schools had the most grads hired by the technology behemoths:

1. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., had the most MBA hires at Apple. Other feeder schools included Fuqua School of Business at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas in Austin.

2. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia led MBA hires at Google. Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard Business School and Stanford (Calif.) Graduate School of Business were runner-ups, while Haas School of Business at University of California Berkeley was also on the list.

3. Columbia Business School in New York City delivers graduates to both Apple and Google, while Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh sees MBA grads go to both of those firms and Microsoft.