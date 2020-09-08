Amazon is still hiring: 6 things to know about its 2020 growth

Amazon has continued to hire throughout the pandemic for jobs across the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Six details:

1. In August and September, Amazon made plans to hire 20,000 people in seven cities in the U.S. and U.K. in both corporate and non-corporate ranks.

2. Amazon will maintain physical office spaces in prime city locations, considering that "important to its future" and aims to return staff to the office on Jan. 8, 2021.

3. The company pays $15 per hour at minimum but has eliminated stock compensation for hourly warehouse workers and customer-service employees.

4. The corporate offices are adding software engineers, product managers and cloud infrastructure architects, according to the report, and offering six-figure salaries for these roles. The company is also hiring in Amazon Web Services and the Alexa virtual assistant team.

5. Amazon is second to Walmart in the number of employees for a private company in the U.S., and the tech giant has more than 1 million employees worldwide, including 100,000 in corporate ranks. It is now valued at more than $1.5 trillion.

6. Amazon will likely retrain a large percentage of its current workforce to meet the needs of technical roles essential to the future. A 2019 report in the Wall Street Journal said the company plans to retrain new skills that include machine learning and nursing.

