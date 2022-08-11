Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal

Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform.

Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.

The partnership complements Amazon's existing services, which include primary care providers who can treat common behavioral health concerns. Care coordinators can also refer members who need more specialized services to in-network behavioral health specialists for acute-to-moderate concerns.

News about Amazon adding behavioral health services emerged weeks after the company announced plans to acquire One Medical, an online retailer focused on virtual and in-person primary care. The $3.9 billion deal became public in late July and is still subject to regulatory approval.

One Medical's platform can help streamline appointment booking, track health records and provide additional direct-to-employer contracts.