Amazon AI researcher joins clinical documentation startup

Zachary Lipton, PhD, research scientist at Amazon AI, was named chief scientific officer of artificial intelligence-powered medical documentation company Abridge.

In this role, Dr. Lipton will be responsible for leading the company's scientific research and machine learning efforts, according to a Feb. 14 release from Abridge.

Dr. Lipton is an assistant professor of machine learning at Carnegie Mellon University and was previously a research scientist at Amazon AI.

Abridge specializes in generative AI that aims to capture medical conversations without providers having to write them down.