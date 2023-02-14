Amazon AI researcher joins clinical documentation startup

Naomi Diaz -

Zachary Lipton, PhD, research scientist at Amazon AI, was named chief scientific officer of artificial intelligence-powered medical documentation company Abridge. 

In this role, Dr. Lipton will be responsible for leading the company's scientific research and machine learning efforts, according to a Feb. 14 release from Abridge. 

Dr. Lipton is an assistant professor of machine learning at Carnegie Mellon University and was previously a research scientist at Amazon AI.

Abridge specializes in generative AI that aims to capture medical conversations without providers having to write them down.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars