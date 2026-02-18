Mayo Clinic, Merck partner on AI-powered drug discovery

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and pharmaceutical giant Merck are teaming up to leverage AI for drug discovery and development.

The partnership will meld clinical insights from Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system’s digital health and data analytics arm, with Merck’s AI-enabled virtual cell technologies to find more effective and tailored therapies for, initially, inflammatory bowel disease, atopic dermatitis and multiple sclerosis.

“By combining Mayo Clinic Platform’s deidentified data, clinical expertise and Platform technology with Merck’s world-class research and development capabilities, we are poised to speed innovative breakthroughs to patients and redefine drug development,” Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in a Feb. 18 news release. “This collaboration represents a new present and future for healthcare — one where platform-based collaboration leads to more answers, more cures and better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

This marks Mayo Clinic’s first strategic partnership of this scale with a global pharma company.