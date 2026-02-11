Intermountain Ventures partners with AI startup to ID multiple sclerosis

Intermountain Ventures is collaborating with a health tech startup to earlier identify cases of multiple sclerosis.

The venture capital and innovation arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has partnered with Canary Speech to study whether AI-powered vocal analysis can accurately detect the condition in patients.

“The ability to use voice to identify MS would offer a quick, noninvasive screening tool, enabling us to deliver faster care to patients,” said Timothy West, MD, a neurologist at Intermountain Health’s Salt Lake Clinic, in a Feb. 10 news release.

Dr. West will lead the research, collecting voice samples from local patients and analyzing them with Canary Speech’s AI-driven algorithms.