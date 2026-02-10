Former Rush executive joins AI startup Ambience

Richa Gupta, MBBS, has been named vice president of care transformation at AI scribe startup Ambience Healthcare.

Dr. Gupta previously served as medical group COO at Chicago-based Rush University System for Health, where she worked for over 13 years. Before that, she spent more than seven years at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, most recently as director of surgical services.

At Ambience Healthcare, she will work with senior health system leaders to use AI to meet their clinical and operational needs, according to a Feb. 9 news release. The startup has been valued at $1.25 billion, with health system clients including Cleveland Clinic, Houston Methodist and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

The company also appointed Optum veteran Mike Valli as chief revenue and value officer and Jeffrey Gerson, formerly of Instagram, as vice president of marketing.