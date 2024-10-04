'AI is like tuition': CommonSpirit CIO's approach to AI hype

Artificial intelligence has been a buzzword in healthcare for years, but it's true impact is only beginning to be felt in day-to-day operations.

As digital tools and platforms proliferate, healthcare executives are increasingly focused on determining how to integrate AI in a way that drives tangible value. During the panel discussion at the Becker’s Health IT Digital Health and Revenue Cycle Conference, titled "The Dynamic Impact of CIO and CFO Partnerships," IT leaders from prominent organizations shared their thoughts on AI investments and strategies for maximizing return on investment in an era of rapid technological change.

Daniel Barchi, CIO of CommonSpirit Health, drew an important distinction between AI and other essential areas of investment. "Cybersecurity is like rent — you've got to pay it. There’s no choice; otherwise, you don’t have shelter. AI is like tuition — we're learning, there are benefits, but you’re investing for the future,” he said.

It’s tempting to view AI as a novel, disruptive technology. However, many health systems have been applying AI in their operations for years, sometimes without explicitly labeling it as such.

"Everybody wants to talk about AI, and if you go to any health system, we’ll be like, yeah, we’re doing that. Every one of us probably has 50 or more applied AI tools going — not pilots, things that we’re doing. It’s embedded in our clinical systems, it’s embedded in our sepsis, it’s embedded in our radiology systems. Our data teams are using it, we’re using it. And we certainly have been doing RPA [robotic process automation] for years," said Mr. Barchi.

While AI is widely deployed, the breathless excitement around it needs to be tempered. Health system leaders can quickly identify and reject the hype in favor of practical AI applications delivering measurable results.

"We actually need to tamp down the breathlessness about it and just be like, yeah, it’s working. It’s one of many tools in our tool belt," Mr. Barchi said.

Healthcare leaders should situate AI within the broader context of the organization's technology stack. Mr. Barchi outlined a layered approach to understanding technology investments.

"At the bottom, you’ve got core technology — network switches, routers. Right above that, you have security. You need to be doing that. Only after you have those two can you put on top of that application, and then data on top of that. Then as you get more narrow, you get consumer engagement. Only at the very top, the self-actualization piece, is AI," he said.

For some healthcare systems, jumping into AI without addressing foundational issues can be premature. Mr. Barchi emphasized that AI should not be the starting point.

"The problem is leadership, periodicals, and our boards all want to talk about AI, and it's one of many things we’re doing," he said. "As leaders, all of us need to be thinking about the entire pyramid, not just picking one or the other."