AI, cybersecurity dominate rural healthcare leaders' 2025 agenda

Rural healthcare executives are cautiously optimistic about the future, with workforce shortages stabilizing and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, according to a Feb. 4 report from advisory and accounting firm Wipfli.

The "State of Rural Healthcare" report for 2025, based on a national survey of rural healthcare C-suite executives across the U.S., highlights key challenges and strategies shaping the rural healthcare landscape.

Key takeaways from the report: