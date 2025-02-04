AI, cybersecurity dominate rural healthcare leaders' 2025 agenda

Rural healthcare executives are cautiously optimistic about the future, with workforce shortages stabilizing and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, according to a Feb. 4 report from advisory and accounting firm Wipfli.
The "State of Rural Healthcare" report for 2025, based on a national survey of rural healthcare C-suite executives across the U.S., highlights key challenges and strategies shaping the rural healthcare landscape.
Key takeaways from the report:
- While staffing concerns have eased, financial pressures remain a top issue, leading organizations to explore AI-driven solutions to increase efficiency. According to the survey, 32% of rural healthcare leaders have adopted AI tools to streamline operations.
- Cybersecurity has become a growing concern, with a twofold increase in network breaches over the past year. The report found that 56% of surveyed executives view cybersecurity as a significant threat, up from about 50% in previous years.
- Many organizations plan to invest in network security, digital applications and AI-based security tools over the next 12 months.