90% of tech leaders say their healthcare organizations lost revenue due to inefficient data usage

Naomi Diaz -

Ninety-percent of provider leaders, who are responsible for implementing and purchasing technology at their healthcare organizations, said they lost revenue due to inefficient data usage, a March 22 survey from healthcare data company Intelligent Medical Objects found.  

Intelligent Medical Objects surveyed 300 provider leaders about their healthcare data challenges and found the following: 

  • Ninety-eight percent of respondents said they must improve the way their organization leverages data in order to confront clinician burnout and a possible recession.

  • Forty-five percent of respondents listed data quality issues as one of the top five concerns they are trying to solve. 

