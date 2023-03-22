90% of tech leaders say their healthcare organizations lost revenue due to inefficient data usage

Ninety-percent of provider leaders, who are responsible for implementing and purchasing technology at their healthcare organizations, said they lost revenue due to inefficient data usage, a March 22 survey from healthcare data company Intelligent Medical Objects found.
Intelligent Medical Objects surveyed 300 provider leaders about their healthcare data challenges and found the following:
- Ninety-eight percent of respondents said they must improve the way their organization leverages data in order to confront clinician burnout and a possible recession.
- Forty-five percent of respondents listed data quality issues as one of the top five concerns they are trying to solve.