82% of healthcare leaders see AI as vital amid burnout crisis

Eighty-two percent of healthcare leaders see AI as vital to their operations, while 67% recognize its potential role in alleviating the worsening burnout crisis that continues to impact the workforce, an Oct. 23 report from Innovaccer found.

Innovaccer released its research report, "The State of AI During the Great Burnout in Healthcare," which features insights from 568 healthcare professionals at 386 U.S. healthcare organizations. The report focuses on the increasing reliance on AI to address administrative challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce clinician burnout.

Here are three key findings from the report: